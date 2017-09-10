South Africa

Security guard shot in attempted robbery at shopping mall

10 September 2017 - 12:17 By Timeslive
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

A security guard is in a critical condition after he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking area of a shopping mall in Centurion south of Pretoria on Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.

He was apparently shot during an attempted robbery at a cellphone store at the mall.

“At approximately 10h00‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying in the parking area of the mall.

“He was immediately assessed‚ treated and transported to a nearby hospital to receive further medical care‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are not yet known to our paramedics but authorities were on scene for further investigations‚” she added.

READ MORE

Dumi Masilela’s alleged shooter 'refuses' to be charged

One of the suspects in the attempted hijacking of Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has refused to be charged for the crime‚ the investigating officer ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'Shooting of Sophie Ledwaba might have been a mistake'

The shooting of 26-year-old Sophie Ledwaba outside Ayeyep nightclub in Pretoria might have been a mistake.
News
2 days ago

Unravelling the Kenny Kunene 'hit' saga

A security guard who works on an office park opposite corner Corlett Drive and Scott Street said that he witnessed two men shooting at a car at the ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Security guard shot in attempted robbery at shopping mall South Africa
  2. Power restored to 40% of Joburg inner city South Africa
  3. Three people airlifted to hospital after collision in Carletonville South Africa
  4. Eastern Cape man allegedly caught eating human flesh South Africa
  5. FutureSA: Businesses and individuals guilty of state capture must be punished South Africa

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s
X