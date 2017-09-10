A security guard is in a critical condition after he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking area of a shopping mall in Centurion south of Pretoria on Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.

He was apparently shot during an attempted robbery at a cellphone store at the mall.

“At approximately 10h00‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying in the parking area of the mall.

“He was immediately assessed‚ treated and transported to a nearby hospital to receive further medical care‚” said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are not yet known to our paramedics but authorities were on scene for further investigations‚” she added.