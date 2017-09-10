This time the community of KwaBhaca‚ formerly Mount Frere‚ is reeling in shock and outraged after a man allegedly kidnapped a woman‚ slit her throat and then feasted on her flesh.

Police confirmed that they had arrested the man on Saturday afternoon for murder and cannibalism.

''A 23-year-old man took a woman by force from the main street to his home near the Engen Garage. He murdered her with a knife by cutting her throat. When the mother of the suspect saw what was happening‚ she rushed and called the police to the scene. When they arrived‚ the suspect was busy eating the flesh of the deceased woman‚” police said.

This is a second incident in the province this year relating to human slaughter and cannibalism. It follows a gruesome incident earlier this year in Port St Johns where an uncle allegedly slaughtered‚ like a sacrificial lamb‚ his five-year-old nephew‚ ate his heart and brains and also drank his blood.

- DispatchLIVE