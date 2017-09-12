'Harsh action' for teacher who caned girl: KZN education department

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education is planning "harsh action" against a teacher who is seen caning female pupils in a video circulating on social media.

The department's Kwazi Mthethwa said it had been possible to identify the teacher at Umdlamfe Secondary School, in Esikhawini, Richards Bay.

"We will take harsh action against the perpetrator. We want to send a clear message that corporal punishment will not be tolerated in our schools and other learning facilities."

In the video, which appears to be filmed by a pupil, a girl is heard screaming and crying as she is hit repeatedly with a cane.

The rest of the class watches the abuse, some laughing, and another pupil is writing on the chalkboard.