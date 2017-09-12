South Africa

'Harsh action' for teacher who caned girl: KZN education department

12 September 2017 - 07:08 By Jeff Wicks‚ Nathi Olifant And Yasantha Naidoo

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education is planning "harsh action" against a teacher who is seen caning female pupils in a video circulating on social media.

The department's Kwazi Mthethwa said it had been possible to identify the teacher at Umdlamfe Secondary School, in Esikhawini, Richards Bay.

"We will take harsh action against the perpetrator. We want to send a clear message that corporal punishment will not be tolerated in our schools and other learning facilities."

In the video, which appears to be filmed by a pupil, a girl is heard screaming and crying as she is hit repeatedly with a cane.

The rest of the class watches the abuse, some laughing, and another pupil is writing on the chalkboard.

The teacher moves to another female pupil standing near the door and grabs her.

The teenager tries to evade him and the two struggle. He pulls at her jersey and she shrugs him off to try to get away, but he grabs her.

The pupil pushes at him and the enraged teacher then lashes out repeatedly at her. The girl screams and eventually manages to leave the classroom, crying loudly.

A few seconds later an older woman enters to find out what the commotion is about. The teacher walks to the door.

