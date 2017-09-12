South Africa

Joburg ombud requests inquiry into city 'maladministration'

12 September 2017 - 09:30 By Claudi Mailovich
Advocate Siduduzo Gumede.
Image: Humanitarian‏ via Twitter

The City of Johannesburg’s suspended ombudsman has written to the Presidency‚ asking for a commission of inquiry into "maladministration and irregularities" linked to the governance of his office and that of the city.

Siduduzo Gumede was suspended in May 2017‚ but his suspension was overturned by the Labour Court‚ which found that it was "unlawful and invalid".

The city ombudsman investigates complaints of maladministration and allegations of abuse of human rights by the municipality and its officials on behalf of the public in general‚ and ratepayers in particular.

Gumede accused the city in a letter sent to Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe dated July 21‚ that the municipality had failed to comply with and to account for the operation of the Office of the Ombudsman with regard to its budget‚ remuneration‚ staffing‚ office infrastructure and equipment‚ and conditions of appointment.

