South Africa

Man shot dead in alleged robbery at Centurion café

12 September 2017 - 19:46 By Timeslive
A man was shot dead in an alleged robbery at a café in Olievenhoutbosch.
Image: ER24

A man‚ believed to be in his early 20s‚ was shot dead in an alleged robbery at a café in the informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion south of Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said when paramedics arrived on the scene at around 1.30pm they found local authorities already in attendance.

“Paramedics were led into the shop where they found the patient lying behind the counter.

“The man was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his head and to his pelvis and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately‚ the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” Meiring said.

“The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” he added.

