South Africa

WATCH | Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers

Fancy paint job gets Auckland Park robbers arrested

12 September 2017 - 10:23 By Bafana Nzimande

Three men captured on video robbing a Johannesburg woman have been arrested.

A video of the suspects robbing a pedestrian in Auckland Park surfaced on social media on Monday. The robbery occurred after 5pm on Monday and was captured by CCTV cameras installed in one of the houses along Gorring Avenue in Auckland Park.

In the footage‚ a black MG Rover with silver stripes on the boot drives up to the unsuspecting woman and two men violently pounce on her‚ demanding her two bags. The woman drops one bag but fights the armed men for her second handbag.

After wrestling with her robbers‚ she ran away with her handbag as her assailants drove off in the opposite direction.

WATCH | Bystanders swipe left-over loot after cash-in-transit heist

Imagine you happen to be in the area when a gang of armed robbers strike a cash van and some of their loot is left behind. Would you go for it?
News
6 days ago

An alert for the car was issued to private security companies and law enforcement agencies as the video gained traffic on social media. The car was spotted at several panel beaters around Brixton hours later.

The suspects were allegedly sourcing quotations for a car spray painting job in the area before private security guards and law enforcement agencies apprehended them. The trio were found in possession of a gas gun and were handed over to the Brixton police station last night.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Kay Makhubele confirmed the arrest.

“The men were caught in Brixton. They have been charged with armed robbery. They were also found in possession of a laptop that we suspect belongs to the University of Johannesburg student that was seen in the CCTV footage‚” said Makhubele.

The suspects will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

The victim has not been found.

MORE

WATCH | Hijacker bites ring off driver's finger

Chilling video footage captured the moment a hijacker yanked and then bit a ring off a woman driver’s finger in broad daylight outside a security ...
News
11 days ago

WATCH: Don’t blink or you’ll miss it - cash-in-transit heist takes seconds

A few seconds is all it takes for two cash-in-transit security guards to be robbed of a bag of cash outside an ATM in South Africa.
News
2 months ago

WATCH: Gang robs petrol station store

CCTV footage has emerged of a gang of robbers attacking a petrol station convenience store in Mpumalanga.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. CPUT readies for exams after violence South Africa
  2. WATCH | Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers South Africa
  3. Eastern Cape 'cannibal' dies in hospital South Africa
  4. Joburg ombud requests inquiry into city 'maladministration' South Africa
  5. High-level team arrests four suspects as cops tackle hostel violence South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Teacher beats up female pupils in class

Related articles

  1. High-level team arrests four suspects as cops tackle hostel violence South Africa
  2. Man ties security guard hut to his car and drives off in a fit of anger South Africa
  3. Crime-fighting group face kidnapping‚ assault charges South Africa
  4. House break-ins a major headache for Joburgers South Africa
X