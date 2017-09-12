WATCH | Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers

Three men captured on video robbing a Johannesburg woman have been arrested.

A video of the suspects robbing a pedestrian in Auckland Park surfaced on social media on Monday. The robbery occurred after 5pm on Monday and was captured by CCTV cameras installed in one of the houses along Gorring Avenue in Auckland Park.

In the footage‚ a black MG Rover with silver stripes on the boot drives up to the unsuspecting woman and two men violently pounce on her‚ demanding her two bags. The woman drops one bag but fights the armed men for her second handbag.

After wrestling with her robbers‚ she ran away with her handbag as her assailants drove off in the opposite direction.