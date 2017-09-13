Sharing the pathway outside a Durban school turned into a nightmare for a 17-year-old schoolgirl who claims that a man allegedly groped her.

An inquiry into the alleged assault is currently under way‚ while the man has threatened to charge a group of Phoenix residents‚ mostly women‚ for apparently hitting him with hockey sticks and other items.

Phoenix police spokesperson Captain Louise Naidoo said the girl was walking to school on Tuesday morning when she informed residents that a man had lifted up her dress and touched her.

"Some members of the community then got into a vehicle and went after the man. They took him back to the scene and allegedly assaulted him‚" she said.