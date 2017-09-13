South Africa

Alleged sexual assault attacker gets beaten with hockey sticks

13 September 2017 - 14:15 By Nivashni Nair
Hockey
Hockey
Image: iStock

Sharing the pathway outside a Durban school turned into a nightmare for a 17-year-old schoolgirl who claims that a man allegedly groped her.

An inquiry into the alleged assault is currently under way‚ while the man has threatened to charge a group of Phoenix residents‚ mostly women‚ for apparently hitting him with hockey sticks and other items.

Phoenix police spokesperson Captain Louise Naidoo said the girl was walking to school on Tuesday morning when she informed residents that a man had lifted up her dress and touched her.

"Some members of the community then got into a vehicle and went after the man. They took him back to the scene and allegedly assaulted him‚" she said.

Another KZN school rocked by sexual assault claims

Education officials are set to swoop on the Dlangezwa High School in northern KwaZulu-Natal after it emerged this week that a principal‚ teacher and ...
News
23 hours ago

The man told police that he had "bumped" into the girl when he passed her on the path and that he had apologised and continued walking.

"When police arrived on scene‚ they took the suspect to his home to verify his address. The girl was taken to the police station where an inquiry was opened‚" Naidoo said.

She explained that in sexual assault cases‚ an inquiry was conducted before a recommendation was made to criminally charge suspects.

Police slammed for ‘insensitive’ handling of toddler's sexual assault

Police have been lambasted for their "insensitive" handling of the incident in which a three-year-old girl was allegedly brutally molested by a ...
News
1 day ago

"The girl's parents were adamant that they did not want to take the matter further. They did not want an inquiry or a case to be opened‚ however we opened an inquiry which will go to court for a decision to be made‚" Naidoo said.

She said the man told police that he would open a case of assault against the residents on Wednesday.

Photographs showing a group of residents "detaining" the man at the scene have been posted on Facebook by residents and local community crime groups.

Most read

  1. MEC visits mother who allegedly killed rapist South Africa
  2. Last laugh for fraudulently divorced wife; lawyer husband jailed South Africa
  3. Schoolgirl found stabbed to death South Africa
  4. Kenny Kunene's website is a 'tabloid at best'‚ says judge South Africa
  5. Alleged hijacker accidentally kills accomplice South Africa

Latest Videos

Plenary, National Council of Provinces, 13 SEPTEMBER 2017
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
X