Another KZN school rocked by sexual assault claims

Education officials are set to swoop on the Dlangezwa High School in northern KwaZulu-Natal after it emerged this week that a principal‚ teacher and a security guard at the school had been accused of sexual assault.

The three separate incidents at the Richards Bay school only emerged this week as provincial education officials investigated another Zululand school where a teacher was caught on video severely assaulting female learners in a classroom. Now the department wants to launch an investigation to determine if more than three pupils were victims.

The three Dlangezwa employees are among six education department employees who were suspended on Tuesday on allegations of sexual assault.