Acting Judge Fiona Dippenaar has refused to recuse herself in the defamation case brought against former government spin doctor Mzwanele Manyi by billionaire entrepreneur Magdalena Wierzycka.

Manyi had asked Dippenaar to recuse herself from the case because she comes from the same group of chambers as Wierzycka's counsel‚ David Unterhalter SC.

In her judgment‚ handed down on Wednesday‚ Dippenaar said Manyi's perspective that she may be biased in Wierzycka's favour because her counsel comes from the same group of chambers as Dipperaar was "misconceived".