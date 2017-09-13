“Don’t run‚ they can't shoot you if you stand still!”

Seven years ago this is what Ikram Halim's friend screamed at him when officers opened fire. He didn't listen. He tried to rescue children caught in the crossfire and lost his left eye that day.

On Tuesday history repeated itself in Hangberg in Hout Bay‚ Cape Town. Kevin Davids used the same words to warn Halim. This time Halim‚ 48‚ listened.

The little fishing town ignited because residents were angry about the reduction in the fishing quota.

Police fired at protesters and shot a 14-year-old boy in the mouth.