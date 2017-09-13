Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene’s online news website‚ the Weekly Xposé‚ is a “tabloid at best”.

This is how Judge Raylene Keightley described the website on Wednesday in the Johannesburg High Court.

The website published graphic sexual videos which a woman allegedly sent to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who is not in the videos.

The website blurred out the woman in the videos‚ but published her name‚ age and where she lives.

She applied on Monday for an interdict to remove the two videos on the website and prevent further publications in the future.