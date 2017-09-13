Politics

'We blurred sexy videos': Kunene defends actions in Cyril scandal

13 September 2017 - 07:09 By Neo Goba
Kenny Kunene.
Kenny Kunene.
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan

Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene claims his website Weekly Xposé did enough to protect a woman who allegedly had a relationship with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Kunene and Weekly Xposé were taken to the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday by the woman allegedly linked to Ramaphosa.

The Weekly Xposé published graphic sexual videos which the woman allegedly sent to Ramaphosa, who is not in the videos.

She applied on Monday to interdict Weekly Xposé from publishing the videos.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday.

Sunday Independent won't publish pictures of Cyril’s alleged 'side chick'

Sunday Independent editor Steven Motale has taken a decision not to leak pictures and videos in his possession of one of the women who is alleged to ...
News
18 hours ago

Attorney Nomaswazi Maseko, representing the applicant, said the woman had since been embarrassed by people approaching her.

"We are here on an urgent basis to try and prevent people viewing this video on Weekly Xposé. What we are alleging is she is identifiable and she's been approached by people she doesn't know who say: 'Oh, you are the porn star'," said Maseko.

Kunene said he could not comment on the editorial decision taken to publish the videos.

"I don't want to go into the details of the case yet. We believe this matter is not urgent. We believe it is in the interest of the public that these videos be left on the website," Kunene said outside court.

"We blurred them out of respect, but at the end of the day, as you may well know, people want proof," added Kunene.

The Sunday Independent, which published allegations of Ramaphosa's affairs two weeks ago, said it would not publish any more pictures or videos relating to the alleged sex scandal.

But editor Steven Motale said he would not be backing down, saying the newspaper would use "all material in our possession" to continue with stories into Ramaphosa's alleged extramarital affairs.

Motale and the Sunday Independent were initially listed in the application but told reporters the publication had reached an agreement with the woman.

READ MORE

Questions over Kenny Kunene's escape from 'attempted hit'

Accounts differ over colourful businessman's escape from apparent attack on Tuesday night
News
6 days ago

JZ stronghold breached as KZN ruling 'plays into Cyril's hands'

Ramaphosa set to pick up the pieces after KZN 'rebels' beat ANC leaders in court
Politics
2 hours ago

How KZN ruling throws the cat among the pigeons in ANC leadership race

Behind the dramatic decision of the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday morning declaring the ANC’s 2015 KwaZulu-Natal conference null and void is ...
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Where will the SAA bailout cash come from? Ramaphosa to be asked Politics
  2. Muthambi: 'I did not waste taxpayers' money' Politics
  3. 'We blurred sexy videos': Kunene defends actions in Cyril scandal Politics
  4. JZ stronghold breached as KZN ruling 'plays into Cyril's hands' Politics
  5. Protector's probe was veil for hit on Reserve Bank Politics

Latest Videos

Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
975 learners receive bicycles to travel to school
X