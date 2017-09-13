'We blurred sexy videos': Kunene defends actions in Cyril scandal

Attorney Nomaswazi Maseko, representing the applicant, said the woman had since been embarrassed by people approaching her.

"We are here on an urgent basis to try and prevent people viewing this video on Weekly Xposé. What we are alleging is she is identifiable and she's been approached by people she doesn't know who say: 'Oh, you are the porn star'," said Maseko.

Kunene said he could not comment on the editorial decision taken to publish the videos.

"I don't want to go into the details of the case yet. We believe this matter is not urgent. We believe it is in the interest of the public that these videos be left on the website," Kunene said outside court.

"We blurred them out of respect, but at the end of the day, as you may well know, people want proof," added Kunene.

The Sunday Independent, which published allegations of Ramaphosa's affairs two weeks ago, said it would not publish any more pictures or videos relating to the alleged sex scandal.

But editor Steven Motale said he would not be backing down, saying the newspaper would use "all material in our possession" to continue with stories into Ramaphosa's alleged extramarital affairs.

Motale and the Sunday Independent were initially listed in the application but told reporters the publication had reached an agreement with the woman.