Businessman survives another shooting, brings evidence to police

After his vehicle was peppered with bullets‚ controversial Cape Town businessman‚ Jerome Booysen‚ delivered three projectiles to police when he reported the shooting.

According to a police report Booysen‚ often referred to as Donkie‚ was driving in his black Porsche at Sacks Circle in Bellville when occupants in another vehicle opened fire.

The Times understands that Booysen's car had more than 20 gunshot holes.

He drove to the Bellville South police station to open a case and allegedly handed over two 9mm rounds and an R5 round which he retrieved from his vehicle.