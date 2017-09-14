Businessman survives another shooting, brings evidence to police
After his vehicle was peppered with bullets‚ controversial Cape Town businessman‚ Jerome Booysen‚ delivered three projectiles to police when he reported the shooting.
According to a police report Booysen‚ often referred to as Donkie‚ was driving in his black Porsche at Sacks Circle in Bellville when occupants in another vehicle opened fire.
The Times understands that Booysen's car had more than 20 gunshot holes.
He drove to the Bellville South police station to open a case and allegedly handed over two 9mm rounds and an R5 round which he retrieved from his vehicle.
In May Booysen was shot twice in the neck in Ravensmead.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said that a case of attempted murder was opened on Wednesday but would not comment on the circumstances surrounding incident.
Ironically that police station had come under the spotlight after 18 firearms were stolen there from a firearm exhibition at in the station.
Deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi said they were convinced that the theft was an inside job.
“There are SAPS officers stealing guns and giving it to the gangs. It is an inside job‚” said Mkongi.
“How do you explain police officers going to parties of ganglords? Of course‚ you are going to lose your firearms because the guns are being stolen.”
The Times has obtained a list of the stolen firearms - all of which are handguns. There were also 225 9mm rounds stolen from Mitchell’s Plain police station along with 15 service firearms.
Booysen has often been referred to as a gang leader with connections with underworld figures. He had also been linked to murder of equally controversial businessman and underworld boss Cyril Beeka.
Beeka was shot in 2011 in what appears to have been an assassination in Bellville.
The Times reported at the time that according to police Beeka's car‚ a BMW X5‚ was shot at by two men on a motorcycle. The driver lost control and smashed into a light pole. Beeka died on the scene.
The man in the vehicle with Beeka that night was arrested because he faced extradition to Serbia to serve a sentence for three murders. In court it emerged that Booysen was suspected to have played a part in Beeka's murder.
In an interview with The Times in 2011 Booysen said he had coffee with Beeka on the night of the murder.
Beeka and Booysen had been friends for 12 years. They also lived in the same neighbourhood.
''We chatted like we normally did. Both of us owned properties and would speak about that‚” Booysen said at the time.
When contacted for comment on Thursday‚ Booysen's lawyer‚ Leon van der Merwe‚ said he was yet to consult with his client.
