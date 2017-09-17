WATCH | Times Media building goes boom

Demolition crews achieved what the Gupta brothers could not - bring down the Sunday Times.

The old Times Media building in Rosebank imploded this morning at 8am - following the company's decision to move to the Hill on Empire in Parktown earlier this year.

While the men's bathroom at the old building was a little shot, with a handy little note reminding people not to wash their cutlery there, and the use of space wasn't the best, the old building served the media company well, and in the right season you could find sunbirds feasting in the trees.

The old building is gone, but Times Media carries on as Tiso Blackstar.