Ona Dubula‚ the 14-year-old boy shot in the mouth by police during a protest in Hout Bay last week‚ left hospital on Tuesday morning and returned home to Imizamo Yethu with his mother‚ Pinkie.

Ona Dubula‚ the 14-year-old boy shot in the mouth by police during a protest in Hout Bay last week‚ left hospital on Tuesday morning and returned home to Imizamo Yethu with his mother‚ Pinkie.

A group of Hangberg residents involved in the protest collected the pair from Groote Schuur‚ where Ona spent six nights after having a rubber bullet surgically removed from beneath his tongue. “It’s the least we could do‚” said Angelo Josephs‚ whose employer gave a lift to the group. The Hangberg residents also raised about R900 for the Dubulas.

Ona recovered his speech several days ago but still has a large wound inside his mouth. He was in high spirits outside the hospital. “It doesn’t hurt so much‚” he said. He was looking forward to resuming skateboarding‚ his favourite pastime‚ although his board needs repairs.