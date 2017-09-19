Police Ministry wants Ntlemeza to pay back Hawks head benefits

The office of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula wants Major-General Berning Ntlemeza to pay back the benefits he received during his tenure as head of the Hawks.

This after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that his appointment should be set aside.

Police Ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga confirmed that the police would be pursuing a civil claim suit to recoup the money Ntlemeza earned in his stint as Hawks head. He was appointed to the position in September 2015. "Yes ‚ [a] civil claim will be pursued‚" Mhaga responded.

Asked to clarify‚ he said: "He will be asked to pay back whatever benefits he received in his rank as Lieutenant-General‚" he said.