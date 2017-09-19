With India only expected to arrive in the country in January next year‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) are working around the clock to secure content for Boxing Day.

CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat said on Tuesday they are hoping to announce India’s itinerary later this week but he also admitted that the Indians will not make it in time to feature in the Boxing Day Test.

“We will have content for the Boxing Day Test match but we are not yet in a position to make any announcements until we secure that first‚" he said on Tuesday when he introduced new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson to the media in Sandton.

"First prize is a Test match because we would like to have Boxing Day and New Year's Day as Test match content but I know in the past there have been ODIs that were played there.

"There have been discussions internally to consider ODIs but personally I would like to see a Test match played during Boxing Day.”

India have scheduled a full home series‚ including three Tests‚ three ODIs and three T20s against Sri Lanka from November 1 to December 24.

“We are pretty close to closing off the itinerary with India.

"In fact‚ I am hoping that we can make some announcements during the course or in the latter parts of this week.

"It is less than ideal because would have liked to have had the schedule announced some time back‚ but it’s what it is‚” he said.

- TimesLIVE