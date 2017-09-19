South Africa

Schoolgirl‚ 16‚ faces criminal case for burning fellow pupil with hot water

19 September 2017 - 15:50 By Staff Reporter
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

An argument between two Grade 10 pupils in Brakpan has resulted in one facing a serious charge and another receiving treatment for burn wounds.

The two female pupils are 16 and 18 years old.

The education department said in a statement on Tuesday the incident took place at the Buhlebemfundo Secondary School in Tsakane on Thursday‚ 14 September 2017.

"It is alleged that an argument ensued between the two learners which led to a 16-year-old pouring hot water on a fellow learner.

"The victim is receiving medical attention and a case of grievous bodily harm (GBH) has been opened against the alleged perpetrator at the Tsakane South African Police Service.

"The alleged perpetrator was released into parents’ custody and has been suspended from school pending disciplinary processes‚" the department said.

