Taxi industry elated with proposal for it to use bus lanes

The minibus taxi industry is elated after mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba announced that he has assigned the city’s transport department to look into the feasibility of the taxi industry using the lanes dedicated for buses.

“We are happy with the proposal for us to use the dedicated lanes. In most of the time the bus lanes are empty. We are public transport…let us use the lanes. We are not saying they should be used by private cars. The lanes must be for taxis and buses; then we can say we and the city are speaking the same language.

“The industry has been making this call since the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transit system was introduced before the 2010 World Cup‚” said SA National Taxi Council’s Ralph Jones.

Mashaba earlier announced that he has assigned head of transport in the city Lisa Seftel to investigate how the taxi industry can use the city's dedicated bus lanes.

The announcement was made during the signing ceremony between the City of Johannesburg‚ the taxi industry and bus operators for negotiations that will lead to the implementation of Phase 1C of the Bus Rapid Transit system‚ Rea Vaya.

Mashaba explained the move: “If you look at the crucial role that the taxi industry plays…they are transporting commuters from far away. Speed is very crucial. They are part of the public transport network. I see no reason why we should not allow them to use these lanes. Obviously we have to allow this within the confines of the law.”