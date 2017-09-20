The trust and two patients are taking the Minister of Health‚ Minister of Justice‚ the Health Professions Council of SA‚ director of the National Prosecuting Authority and Parliament to court.

Walter and Harck argue that they experience pain and suffering from terminal illness and that suicide in itself is not illegal.

The pair and trust want the law changed‚ so that it is not unlawful for doctors to help the terminally-ill commit suicide‚ by giving a prescription for medicine.

They say doctors would not be allowed to encourage the patients or terminally ill to end their life. The doctors can neither be negligent‚ accidently causing death or having criminal intent and trying to murder the patient.

The court papers state the case is in the interest of all terminally ill people‚ all doctors and in the public interest.