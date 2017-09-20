The driver said they started driving and the rider fell asleep on the backseat.

“When they reached that region‚ the driver tried to wake up the rider to ask for a specific address. He then proceeded to tap her from the front seat to wake her up.

“She woke up with a fright and started claiming that the driver was trying to rape her. The driver said he offered to take the rider to the police station seeing as she claimed he tried to rape her. She refused‚ telling the driver to take her home.”

Taxify said upon reaching the destination which she had now specified‚ her boyfriend or husband was waiting for her.

“She just got out of the vehicle and went with her boyfriend/husband. No questions asked‚” Taxify said.

In addition‚ Taxify said when it called the rider and asked if the driver was lying on top of her when she woke up‚ she said: "No‚ I woke up in time".