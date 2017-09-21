The two Pretoria men charged in connection with a spate of break-ins at state offices won't get their wish for a speedy trial just yet.

Moses Mtakiso‚ 39‚ and Moses Magolego‚ 40‚ heard at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday that their trial was not ready to start.

This is because the state has not completed its investigations. It needed a few more weeks to finalise the probe‚ prosecutor Mathews Monyae told the court.

Monyae told magistrate Kiru Pillay the state was still awaiting fingerprints and DNA results.

Monyae also still did not have results of facial comparisons conducted on video footage obtained at a crime scene.