Soccer

Injured Prince Nxumalo to miss Ajax's tricky trip to Baroka FC

21 September 2017 - 15:56 By Nick Said
Prince Nxumalo of Ajax Cape Town celebrates with his teammates during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Prince Nxumalo of Ajax Cape Town celebrates with his teammates during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Cape Town Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Ajax Cape Town will be without two-goal hero Prince Nxumalo for their trip to Limpopo to face high-flying Baroka FC in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Saturday.

Nxumalo bagged a brace as Ajax defeated Polokwane City 2-0 in their previous fixture last Friday to record a first win of the season.

But he also picked up a groin injury and has not trained at all this week‚ coach Stanley Menzo revealed.

“He will not travel with us‚” the coach confirmed.

“The same for [winger] Innocent Nemukondeni‚ who has an ankle injury.”

Better news for Ajax is the return to fitness of young midfielder Grant Margeman‚ who missed the game against City.

“Grant is OK‚ it is a long season‚ so we have to protect him a bit. But he should travel.”

Menzo admitted his relief at getting a first win and says the mood in the squad has been lifted this week.

“It gives you more belief and everything is better‚” he said.

“The whole week people are more positive‚ the training has another kind of vibe.

"That win was very important for us.”

Menzo says he knows exactly what to expect from Baroka … the unexpected.

“It will be very tough‚ knowing them it is [an intense] 90 minutes where they go everywhere on the field. It is non-structured‚ but that makes them dangerous.

“We will try to play our own game‚ I told the boys we have to keep possession and don’t fall into their way of playing. It will be a fight.”

Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane is known for his colourful turn of phrase and said last week his side would “kill whatever comes to us”.

Menzo fired back a warning of his own though and said Thobejane should choose his words carefully or he could hand extra motivation to their opponents.

“When you are playing an opponent‚ don’t encourage them and give them something to motivate them‚” Menzo said.

“That saying [of Thobejane’s] can motivate a team. The coach also said last year‚ “we are going to win the league” and they ended up battling relegation.”

But Menzo added that Thobejane will know his players and what words to use to get the best out of them.

 - TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Chiefs vs Pirates derby forced to play second fiddle to circus at FNB Stadium

Next month’s Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium was moved from October 28 to October 21 because it clashed with a ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Chelsea's Luiz 'must' play despite broken wrist, says coach Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is pinning his hopes on David Luiz playing against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week even though the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

It’s tough and the players have been feeling it‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela

Kaizer Chiefs literally looked out on their feet at times on Wednesday but the sweet feeling of success trumped tired legs as they beat Maritzburg ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chippa coach Moloi wants to turn Eastern Cape stadiums into fortresses

New Chippa United coach Teboho Moloi wants the club to turn their two home grounds in the Eastern Cape into virtual fortresses where visiting teams ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chiefs vs Pirates derby forced to play second fiddle to circus at FNB Stadium Soccer
  2. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  3. Pollard included in Blue Bulls' match-day 22 after unexpected twist of fate Rugby
  4. Injured Prince Nxumalo to miss Ajax's tricky trip to Baroka FC Soccer
  5. Morkel will consider Kolpak deal if he's not part of SA coach Gibson’s plans ... Cricket

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language

Related articles

  1. Chiefs vs Pirates derby forced to play second fiddle to circus at FNB Stadium Soccer
  2. Chelsea's Luiz 'must' play despite broken wrist, says coach Conte Soccer
  3. It’s tough and the players have been feeling it‚ says Chiefs coach Komphela Soccer
  4. Chippa coach Moloi wants to turn Eastern Cape stadiums into fortresses Soccer
  5. Wydad's relentless shenanigans play havoc with Sundowns' preparations Soccer
  6. Eased Maritzburg coach Davids happy to see back of Chiefs and Pirates Soccer
  7. Sredojevic cryptic over Gabuza Soccer
  8. Baxter cracks down on Bafana party animals Soccer
  9. AmaZulu thrash champions Bidvest Wits in Umlazi Soccer
  10. Chiefs grind out another win as Paez bags a brace against Maritzburg Soccer
  11. Can Bafana Bafana fill up FNB Stadium? Soccer
  12. Tokelo Rantie's omission from Bafana squad stands out like a sore thumb Soccer
X