Online shopping these days is for the birds.

Barry‚ the African Grey Parrot‚ may have become the first bird to buy a gift on Amazon.

Alexa‚ an Amazon invention‚ is an intelligent Bluetooth speaker that responds to voice commands and will order pizza‚ set reminders or even tell a joke.

Earlier in the week South African-born London resident Corienne Pretorius arrived home and could hear her parrot talking to Alexa. The speaker turns on when addressed by its name‚ "Alexa".

What Pretorius didn't realise until later was that the conversation between Barry and Alexa had resulted in an order being placed with Amazon.

The Alexa voice service is described by Amazon as needing nothing but the sound of your voice‚ to "search the Web‚ create to-do and shopping lists‚ shop online‚ get instant weather reports‚ and control popular smart-home products— all while your phone stays in your pocket".