Five people‚ including two Germans‚ were arrested after the Hawks raided drug labs of a suspected “transnational” syndicate in the Western Cape on Friday.

A “clandestine drug production laboratory with hydroponic cannabis” and other drugs including cocaine‚ ecstasy‚ LSD‚ and MDMA was raided on an olive farm near Touws River late on Thursday.

Information gathered during the operation saw a team comprising the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB)‚ crime intelligence and K9 units raid an address in Hout Bay where they arrested a German couple with firearms in their possession.

Among the suspects arrested in Touws River were two South Africans and a Malawian.