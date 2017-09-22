Discovery of olive farm drug lab sparks arrests of two Germans
Five people‚ including two Germans‚ were arrested after the Hawks raided drug labs of a suspected “transnational” syndicate in the Western Cape on Friday.
A “clandestine drug production laboratory with hydroponic cannabis” and other drugs including cocaine‚ ecstasy‚ LSD‚ and MDMA was raided on an olive farm near Touws River late on Thursday.
Information gathered during the operation saw a team comprising the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB)‚ crime intelligence and K9 units raid an address in Hout Bay where they arrested a German couple with firearms in their possession.
Among the suspects arrested in Touws River were two South Africans and a Malawian.
Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the value of the seized drugs had not yet been determined.
“Two hunting rifles‚ a handgun and ammunition were also part of the haul. They are to be subjected to forensic examination to determine whether they were involved in the commission of crime‚” he said.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Wynberg and De Doorns magistrate's courts respectively on Tuesday‚ and Ramovha said they would face charges related to drug dealing and illegal possession of firearms.
This is the second alleged transnational drug syndicate to be uncovered in the Western Cape this year after a massive shipment of heroin was uncovered on a wine farm near Villiersdorp in June.
Dutch citizen Mark Rodriguez‚ 23‚ is awaiting trial while the two suspected kingpins of the syndicate‚ Dutch citizen Peter Ross and Belgian Peter Hering‚ fled the country and are being sought by the Hawks‚ who have warrants out for their arrest.
