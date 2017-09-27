In a scathing legal attack‚ one of the so-called SARS rogue unit members‚ Johan van Loggerenberg‚ has accused international auditing firm KPMG of suppressing evidence of criminal offences.

Van Loggerenberg's accusations follow a meeting between his fellow alleged bogus unit members‚ Adrian Lackay‚ Yolisa Pikie‚ Peter Richer and Ivan Pillay‚ and senior KPMG SA management on Tuesday.

That meeting followed an earlier meeting between former finance minister Pravin Gordhan‚ and his deputy‚ Mcebisi Jonas‚ and KPMG International management.

The meetings were over the damage‚ the findings‚ conclusions and recommendations of KPMG's report into the alleged SARS rogue unit had caused. KPMG withdrew the report’s findings‚ conclusions and recommendations earlier this month.

The findings and recommendations were used in part to criminally charge Gordhan‚ who headed SARS at the time of the unit's existence.