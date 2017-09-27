South Africa

Mom 'confesses' to killing baby

27 September 2017 - 07:23 By Naledi Shange
Image: Thinkstock

A 21-year-old has allegedly confessed to killing her child‚ disposing of his body and then reporting him missing.

"It is alleged (on) 25 September 2017‚ at Ntombiyehlulunina‚ Maphumulo‚ a 21-year-old woman strangled her eleven-months-old baby boy and disposed of his body in a pit toilet‚” said police in KwaZulu-Natal.

“She then told her family that the child was missing and the police were immediately contacted. The detective member who was summoned to the scene conducted the initial investigation. After a thorough investigation‚ it was established that something did not add up‚" said police.

"It was during questioning when she admitted that she strangled her son and put his body in pit toilet after an argument with her boyfriend."

The woman was arrested.

She will appear at the Maphumulo Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Wednesday.

Acting Provincial Commissioner‚ Major General Bheki Langa‚ praised the detective for arresting the woman. “It is outrageous to hear that the mother is capable of killing her own child. We hope that justice will be served‚” he said.

