South Africa

Bullying not the cause of the death of Grade 7 learner: police

28 September 2017 - 12:05 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: iStock

A preliminary postmortem report has revealed the cause of death of a Grade 7 learner who was allegedly a victim of bullying.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mack Mngomezulu said the cause of the 13-year-old boy’s death was brain abscess‚ an infection caused by inflammation.

“According to the preliminary report‚ his death is not as a result of the bullying‚ but because the police were already investigating the matter‚ they will continue with the investigation‚” said Mngomezulu.

He said the police will await a final report and refer the matter to court for a decision on whether to prosecute or not.

“All parties involved in the investigation‚ including medical experts‚ will make a decision which they will refer to court to make a decision‚” said Mngomezulu.

He said a letter the boy’s mother had written to the Noorderlig Gekombineerde school to report the bullying will form part of the police investigation.

The boy died on Tuesday last week after suffering injuries allegedly related to bullying at the school.

According to media reports‚ the boy and his brother were repeatedly bullied.

During her visit to the school on Friday‚ Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said the boy involved in the bullying of the two boys would be removed from the school and receive psycho-social treatment.

