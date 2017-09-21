Department to investigate the death of student allegedly at hands of bullies

The Gauteng education department says it is conducting an investigation into the death of a Grade 7 learner who allegedly died at the hands of bullies.

“The department of education confirms the investigation of circumstances surrounding the death of a grade 7 learner at Noorderlig High School‚” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Thursday.

“We will report on the outcome of the said investigation after completion thereof. We sincerely convey our deepest condolences to the family; we have offered counselling to learners‚ educators and family.”

The 13-year-old boy died on Tuesday after suffering injuries allegedly related to bullying at Noorderlig Gekombineerde High School.