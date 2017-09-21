Department to investigate the death of student allegedly at hands of bullies
The Gauteng education department says it is conducting an investigation into the death of a Grade 7 learner who allegedly died at the hands of bullies.
“The department of education confirms the investigation of circumstances surrounding the death of a grade 7 learner at Noorderlig High School‚” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Thursday.
“We will report on the outcome of the said investigation after completion thereof. We sincerely convey our deepest condolences to the family; we have offered counselling to learners‚ educators and family.”
The 13-year-old boy died on Tuesday after suffering injuries allegedly related to bullying at Noorderlig Gekombineerde High School.
According to media reports‚ the boy and his brother were previously repeatedly bullied at the school.
In an interview with Radio 702 on Wednesday family spokesperson Jade Landman she had gone to the school early this year to report an incident of bullying involving the two boys.
“I was at the school in April because these two boys were petrified of going back to school.”
She said before going to the school‚ she had spoken to the deputy principal‚ who said she was aware of what was going on.
The deputy principal told her to assure the boys that they should not worry and the incident would not happen again.
“These kids do not stop. We had been helping numerous amounts of families at the school. The stories are horrendous‚ to the point that you think how are these things happening‚ who is not watching these kids‚ how is this even possible?
“On the 4th of September‚ there was a big fight at school. The younger one always sticks up for his older brother because he would not say anything back to these bullies.
“It ended up in a huge fight‚ where three of them jumped them and there was beating‚” Landman said.
She said the mother reported the incident to the school and they brushed it off as a “simple fistfight”.
Since the incident‚ the boy had been complaining about headaches‚ Landman said.
“He stopped complaining about headaches. On Friday‚ he went back to school ... One of the kids kicked a soccer ball against his head and said: 'We will make your headaches worse.'”
At the weekend‚ the boy was vomiting‚ did not want to eat and again experienced headaches.”
“The last thing she [his mother] would have thought was to take him to the hospital. There were no physical bruises or damages.”
On Monday‚ the mother left the boy with his sister‚ who later that day called her to say the boy had turned blue.
“She tried to get home and her son had already passed away. We are now waiting for results on the autopsy that is being done‚” Landman said.
“Bullying has to be taken seriously. Something has to be done for the system to change.”
Basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli said violence at schools was a reflection of society.
“Children are a microcosm of civil society. They reflect the values we aspire to and developments in civil society.”
