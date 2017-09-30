The petrol bomb attack on the St Mark’s Anglican Church in District Six won’t deter the activities of the church‚ says Father Austen Jackson.

A Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student protester has been arrested for the bombing which took place on Wednesday afternoon. The petrol bomb damaged the reception area.

Speaking at a meeting between Jackson and Judge Siraj Desai at the church on Friday morning‚ Desai called the attack “unacceptable”. He said it showed a “poor understanding of history”.

“The church has a long and proud history protecting and preserving the dignity of the people of Cape Town‚” Desai said. “The church is not only part of our history‚ but more importantly‚ part of our struggle history.”