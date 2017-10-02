With the ANC’s national elective conference just around the corner‚ the party’s Eastern Cape members who lost their court bid challenging the validity of the provincial conference will have little time to challenge the ruling‚ according to analysts.

On Monday the East London High Court struck off the roll an application by members of the ANC who had approached the court to stop the conference‚ claiming they were illegally excluded from it.

The court ruled that there was no urgency in the matter and that it had not been properly enrolled.