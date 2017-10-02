Police could be closer to finding those responsible for murdering 11 people in the Marikana township in Cape Town this weekend‚ after a number of arrests were made on Monday.

Two men‚ aged 39 and 41‚ will appear in court after they were found with an unlicensed firearm and ammunition early on Monday. Members of the SAPS stabilisation unit made the arrests after following up on information that led them to the suspects in Lower Crossroads.

Police would not confirm if the firearm was used in the shootings that took place on Friday evening but said that it had been sent for ballistic testing to determine if it can be linked to a crime. Friday's massacre is suspected to have been retaliation in an ongoing war between gangs and community protection patrol members.

The stabilisation unit was deployed to the area after Friday's mass shootings to investigate the murders and root out the killers.

The unit was accompanied by a specialist team of detectives‚ intelligence operatives and high-risk units like the tactical response team members‚ national intervention and other forces.