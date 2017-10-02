State to oppose bail for man in two trials for killing mother and wife
The state intends to oppose the bail application of a Limpopo businessman who was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his mother while still on trial for his wife’s murder.
Rameez Patel‚ 32‚ was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of his mother Mahejeen Banu Patel‚ 51‚ who was gunned down in the presence of her domestic worker more than a week ago.
On Monday Patel attended hearings at two separate courts in connection with the cases.
Patel first made a brief appearance before the Polokwane magistrate’s court in connection with his mother’s murder. The case was postponed to 11-12 October for bail application.
This was followed by another appearance at the Limpopo High Court where Patel is standing trial for allegedly murdering his wife in 2015.
Patel is expected back at the High Court on Tuesday after Judge Joseph Raulinga adjourned the trial to give him more time to consult with his lawyer.
Spokeswoman for the National Prosecuting Authority in the province Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the NPA would oppose bail.
“We believe that we have strong circumstantial evidence against the accused. This is a murder charge‚ it is not an ordinary offence. The other matter in which he is appearing at the Limpopo High Court is also a murder charge‚” Malabi-Dzhangi said.
Patel’s lawyer Tumi Mokwena said his client intended to plead not guilty because he believes the state’s case is not strong. “The police have evidence that there was a person who constantly assaulted the deceased over monetary issues‚” Mokwena said.
He said the state had relied on evidence given by the mother’s alleged abuser to forge a case against Patel. “And that is our case against the state. They are shoddy in their investigations. They just presumed that the accused is guilty‚” Mokwena said.
He said Patel deserved bail. “He has not been found guilty of any murder. Accusing him of another murder does not prove the first murder‚” Mokwena said.
He said the fact that Patel had attended the trial without absconding proved that he was not a flight risk.
Dramatic events surrounding Patel‚ who owns supermarkets situated in Polokwane and Thohoyandou‚ unfolded after his wife Fatima‚ the mother of their three children‚ was murdered inside their home two years ago. Patel has been standing trial for Fatima’s murder while out on R250 000 bail.
According to police reports Patel’s mother was shot on 19 September this year. The 51-year-old was rushed to a local hospital where she later died.
Patel’s 54-year-old father‚ Feroz Patel‚ was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in August last year.
