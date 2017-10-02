State to oppose bail for man in two trials for killing mother and wife

The state intends to oppose the bail application of a Limpopo businessman who was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his mother while still on trial for his wife’s murder.

Rameez Patel‚ 32‚ was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of his mother Mahejeen Banu Patel‚ 51‚ who was gunned down in the presence of her domestic worker more than a week ago.

On Monday Patel attended hearings at two separate courts in connection with the cases.

Patel first made a brief appearance before the Polokwane magistrate’s court in connection with his mother’s murder. The case was postponed to 11-12 October for bail application.

This was followed by another appearance at the Limpopo High Court where Patel is standing trial for allegedly murdering his wife in 2015.

Patel is expected back at the High Court on Tuesday after Judge Joseph Raulinga adjourned the trial to give him more time to consult with his lawyer.