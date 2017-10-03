Disgruntled workers from seven Central Johannesburg Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) branches blocked the college’s entrance in Parktown on Monday‚ demanding pay progression.

The college‚ which is preparing for graduations on Friday and exams next week‚ was disrupted by angry workers who claimed they have waited for three years.

“Graduations on Friday will not happen if we are not paid what is due to us. Same thing will happen with the exams‚ we will keep all TVET colleges closed‚” threatened the workers who had camped outside the college gate.

Florence Vanqa‚ 63‚ said she has been with the college for 30 years. “I started working here in 1987 as a cleaner and was promoted to be a receptionist in 1997‚ but I still get paid the same salary as a cleaner.