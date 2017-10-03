South Africa

TVET workers up in arms

03 October 2017 - 11:03 By Yoliswa Sobuwa
The Central Johannesburg Technical and Vocational Education and Training college.
The Central Johannesburg Technical and Vocational Education and Training college.
Image: Supplied

Disgruntled workers from seven Central Johannesburg Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) branches blocked the college’s entrance in Parktown on Monday‚ demanding pay progression.

The college‚ which is preparing for graduations on Friday and exams next week‚ was disrupted by angry workers who claimed they have waited for three years.

“Graduations on Friday will not happen if we are not paid what is due to us. Same thing will happen with the exams‚ we will keep all TVET colleges closed‚” threatened the workers who had camped outside the college gate.

Florence Vanqa‚ 63‚ said she has been with the college for 30 years. “I started working here in 1987 as a cleaner and was promoted to be a receptionist in 1997‚ but I still get paid the same salary as a cleaner.

Fort Hare students torch staff centre‚ kill cow

University of Fort Hare students continued with their violent protests on Monday night‚ setting the staff centre alight causing “significant damage”‚ ...
News
52 minutes ago

“That is an insult because I have a family to take care of. Now they don’t want to pay us the money that was signed for in 2015‚” Vanqa said.

“If you come late it’s a problem but if the [manager's] secretary is late then everything is fine. We don’t even know how was she employed because we were told that we over-staff‚” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the workers‚ Elvis Mathsa‚ 42‚ said they have been fighting for their monies for three years. “Before migration of colleges in February 2015 we were under the college council‚ so when the department took over a resolution was taken for workers to receive pay progression. That has never happened.

Intruder rapes‚ stabs women at Nelson Mandela University

An armed man has raped one student and stabbed a second inside a computer laboratory at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.
News
2 hours ago

“We have tried to meet with Desmond April who is the principal of these colleges but he said he won't listen to a black person‚” Mathsa claimed. There was a scuffle between April and the workers‚ who accused him of being a racist.

April said the workers were on an illegal unprotected strike. “When I arrived this morning the gates were locked. Workers are complaining about their monies that have been outstanding since April 1 2015 when the department migrated the colleges. A resolution was made by the department - not the college. His (Mathsa's) version is incorrect. That is all I can say‚” April said.

- The Sowetan

Most read

  1. TVET workers up in arms South Africa
  2. Public Protector's office flooded after downpours South Africa
  3. Fort Hare students torch staff centre‚ kill cow South Africa
  4. Escaped prisoner shot by security guard South Africa
  5. Intruder rapes‚ stabs women at Nelson Mandela University South Africa

Latest Videos

"We don’t know who is killing us" Marikana residents live in fear
'They just keep firing and firing' - video captures Las Vegas shooting
X