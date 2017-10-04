A Johannesburg DJ who was arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend with a spanner‚ landing her in hospital‚ has been granted bail.

Khombela “Dj Khomza” Nthleko appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was released on R2,000 bail on condition that he does not contact the witness or the victim‚ Siphesihle Nkosi‚ directly or indirectly.

Nthleko is also required to report to the Tembisa police station twice a week and remain a resident of Tembisa until the case is concluded.

A friend of Nkosi had filmed the attack and posted the video on Facebook in September. The video and pictures of a bloody Nkosi were shared widely‚ resulting in mass outrage and a call for action from the police.