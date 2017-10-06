A Cape Town man accused of selling stolen Eskom cables to a scrapyard has been arrested. The Hawks are investigating whether he is a middleman who allegedly receives and distributes stolen copper cables from the Boland area.

Kenneth Misrole‚ 44‚ appeared before the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚ facing charges of theft and possession of copper cables valued at millions of rand.

The Hawks said in a statement on Friday that Misrole stands accused of selling copper cables belonging to Eskom at a local scrap metal business in Epping on Saturday‚ 30 September 2017.

He was arrested when‚ on Tuesday‚ 03 October 2017‚ he allegedly returned to the scrap metal establishment with more copper cables.

"Unknown to him was that members from the Hawks’ Serious Organized Crime Unit were in the premises carrying out investigations‚" the Hawks said. "He was then identified as per the footage obtained from the previous transactions. His vehicle was subsequently searched‚ resulting in the discovery of suspected stolen copper cables."

Misrole has been granted R10‚000 bail. He is expected back in court on 27 November 2017.