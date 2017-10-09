South Africa

#LionMama case: When is it self-defence or a criminal act?

09 October 2017 - 15:48 By Petru Saal
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

If you are faced with an attacker‚ you may defend yourself in proportion to the attack you are facing. Using an excessive amount of force‚ however‚ may get you into trouble with the law.

This is according to Gareth Newham from the Institute for Security Studies‚ who TimesLIVE approached for an explanation of the law on self-defence after the decision not to prosecute the so-called #LionMama of the Eastern Cape in court on Monday. The woman‚ who cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter‚ allegedly fatally stabbed one man and wounded two others after she allegedly caught them gang raping her daughter.

Newham did not directly remark on the case but explained the law in general terms.

“If somebody is unarmed and rushes towards you and you pull out a firearm and shoot them three times‚ you are going to have to demonstrate [before a judge] that it was a reasonable response and that there were no other ways that you could have avoided harm‚” said Newham.

"The checks and balances for self-defence are quite rigorous.

“You will have to demonstrate that you reasonably believed that your life was threatened‚ that you were going to die if you didn’t defend yourself. You have to really believe that your life was in danger."

He said that two charges that might arise from a self-defence situation whereby the attacker ends up becoming the victim could be murder and attempted murder. But such prosecutions are uncommon.

"The National Prosecuting Authority will only go forward with their case if they are over 90% sure that they have a good chance of getting a conviction." Newham said this means the prosecution would need to have a lot of hard evidence against the person.

READ MORE

Case dropped against #LionMama who stabbed her daughter's rapist

The case against a mother who allegedly stabbed to death one of three men who allegedly raped her 27-year-old daughter was withdrawn on Monday.
News
5 hours ago

Donations pour in for 'lioness' who said she stabbed daughter's rapists

Donations have been pouring in as people from all over South Africa and other countries are donating to help the “mother lioness” who admitted to ...
News
18 days ago

MEC visits mother who allegedly killed rapist

Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Nancy Sihlwayi‚ along with officials from her department‚ on Wednesday visited the home of a 56-year-old woman ...
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Goodness gracious great balls of ice hit Johannesburg South Africa
  2. At least 118 Life Esidimeni patients died South Africa
  3. Murder accused Henri van Breda dozes off in court South Africa
  4. #LionMama case: When is it self-defence or a criminal act? South Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

SA team nabs African esport championship
The naked truth with Zodwa Wabantu
X