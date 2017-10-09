One dead‚ four injured in storms on West Rand

At least one person has been reported killed and four others injured in the Krugersdorp area on the West Rand as a result of severe storms that lashed large parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon‚ leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Netcare 911 tweeted that one person had been killed and two hospitalised as a reported tornado struck the Hillside Road area in the Krugersdorp vicinity. No further details were immediately available.

Paramedics also reported that two people had been injured when a severe hailstorm caused part of the roof of the Cradlestone Mall north of Krugersdorp.