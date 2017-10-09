One dead‚ four injured in storms on West Rand
At least one person has been reported killed and four others injured in the Krugersdorp area on the West Rand as a result of severe storms that lashed large parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon‚ leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.
Netcare 911 tweeted that one person had been killed and two hospitalised as a reported tornado struck the Hillside Road area in the Krugersdorp vicinity. No further details were immediately available.
Paramedics also reported that two people had been injured when a severe hailstorm caused part of the roof of the Cradlestone Mall north of Krugersdorp.
“ER24 paramedics‚ along with Life Healthcare and other services‚ arrived on the scene where they found that some of the external structure of the mall had collapsed. Once inside the shops‚ paramedics found that some of the ceiling had collapsed on the patrons‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring. . Two people were assessed by paramedics and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries‚ he said.
“Fortunately‚ no serious or fatal injuries were found on the scene.
“Security members from the mall evacuated the area while paramedics treated the two patients. Shortly after‚ both patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
“Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” Meiring added.
