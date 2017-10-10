A rural high school in central KwaZulu-Natal has been described as an accident waiting to happen after a classroom there collapsed at the weekend.

One remaining classroom‚ also on the brink of collapse‚ remains in use as the province braces for more torrential rains.

Over 300 schools in the province have been damaged as a result of bad weather over the past few months.

Enkangala High School‚ which caters for Grades 8 and 9‚ has now been reduced to a single structure‚ with the older grade relegated to learning under a tree.

Equal Education’s Luyolo Mazwembe said the building is partially constructed from mud and there are serious doubts about its structural integrity.

“The building has no door‚ no windows and no electricity. It is built from mud and brick and it is full of cracks and holes and it is a collapse waiting to happen‚” he said.