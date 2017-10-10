WATCH | Massive Joburg storm brings hail, floods, fire and 'tornadoes'

The Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said it was still receiving reports of fatal car accidents.

Meanwhile officials said entire households had been left without homes.

"In the community of Orient hills on the West Rand‚ emergency personnel are in the process of relocating as many as 500 people after their homes were destroyed‚ to the Magaliesberg community hall‚" the department said.

"These people are provided with food and blankets. Authorities are busy assessing the wind and hail damage experienced in a number of other communities and these victims are in the process of receiving the necessary relief."

Netcare 911 on Monday night confirmed that one person was killed in the storm in Krugersdorp; ER24 reported two injuries in Krugersdorp.