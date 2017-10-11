South Africa

McKinsey wants judge to decide on legality of Eskom contract

R1.6-billion: 'It was Eskom's responsibility to ensure contract was legal'

11 October 2017 - 06:36 By Reuters
McKinsey. File photo.
McKinsey. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Gupta-linked business consultancy McKinsey has called for a High Court ruling on the legality of its R1.6-billion contract with Eskom - and has agreed to repay its fees if the deal is found to have been unlawful, it said on Tuesday.

Eskom had given McKinsey and its local partner Trillian, another consultancy, until Tuesday to repay the fees ostensibly earned for its contribution to a "turnaround programme" for the parastatal between January and July 2016 that the utility now says was illegal.

McKinsey said it would repay the money only if a court found the contract was unlawful.

"We will support a review by the High Court of the validity of the turnaround-programme contract. We invite Eskom and Trillian to submit themselves to this process, too.

"McKinsey will pay back the fee in full if the High Court determines that Eskom acted unlawfully," it said, adding that it was solely Eskom's responsibility to ensure the contract met regulations.

An Eskom spokesman said the utility's legal representatives were talking to McKinsey and they could not comment.

Trillian did not respond to a request for comment. Trillian was until recently controlled by the Gupta family, friends of President Jacob Zuma and accused of the corrupt influencing of state contracts. 

Eskom wants McKinsey to repay R1.6bn by Tuesday

Eskom has demanded that Gupta-linked Trillian and global consultancy McKinsey pay back the R1.6bn they received from an unlawful consultancy contract ...
News
2 days ago

Chaos at Eskom as more heads roll

Legal head told Trillian and McKinsey to 'pay back the money'
Business
3 days ago

Trillian staff feel the sting of association with the Guptas

Crisis-hit Gupta-linked company Trillian Capital Partners is on its last legs as business sanctions and the backlash of being found to be working ...
News
3 days ago

Eskom in new R100-million office chair scandal

Treasury suspicious as utility wildly inflates contract for thousands of chairs
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Spike in deaths causes forensic pathology delays in the Cape South Africa
  2. US sacks top navy commanders after deadly warship collision World
  3. India's top court says sex with child is always rape World
  4. Locals warned to stay away as Japanese volcano erupts World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
First state witness takes stand in Rohde murder trial
X