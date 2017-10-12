Mortuary backlog sparks plea by Muslim community

The Muslim Judicial Council seeks to get priority treatment for dead Muslims as bodies continue to pile up in the wake of a backlog at mortuaries in Cape Town.

The MJC have written to Western Cape MEC for Health Nomafrench Mbobo requesting a meeting to discuss the issue after families contacted the organisation asking for help.

“We’ve had queries from two families who asked us to assist them with retrieving bodies [of deceased family members]‚” spokesperson for the MJC Mishka Daries said.

“With Islamic [belief] the body preferably needs to be buried within 24 hours after the person has died. It’s taken quite a while and the families have been waiting for two or three days now. We have inquired with the provincial minister of health to engage in a meeting to ask how we can expedite the process.”