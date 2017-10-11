Spike in deaths causes forensic pathology delays in the Cape

Families looking to bury their loved ones in the Western Cape may experience delays as the Forensic Pathology Services are dealing with a high number of unnatural deaths.

“This high case load has resulted in us being unable to prioritise cases‚” said spokesperson Robert Daniels on Wednesday.

“Cases will now be allocated and autopsies performed in chronological order. We do recognise that the time of bereavement is a stressful and difficult period and for this reason we are doing everything we can to speed up and also streamline the process. Your understanding and support in this time is greatly appreciated‚” Daniels said in a statement.

He said that there would be possible delays in finalising post-mortem examinations. The delays were the result of an increase in cases of unnatural deaths that required further investigation.

“We request that clients please remain in regular contact with the Tygerberg and Salt River Forensic Pathology Services to find out the progress being made with the medico-legal management of a loved one.”