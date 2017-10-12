Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced he has removed the principal and management team of a Soweto primary school where 83 grade R learners were allegedly molested by a guard.

“This is necessitated by the seriousness of the allegations of sexual assault of about 54 learners‚ by a scholar patroller at the school‚ who was subsequently arrested on Monday‚ 09 October 2017‚” Lesufi said in the statement on Thursday afternoon.

The school has not been named to avoid identifying the children.

Initially‚ the number of learners allegedly molested was given as 54. However‚ the department said on Thursday afternoon it had been informed by officials sent to investigate that the number had risen to 83.

Lesufi said the man had appeared at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. He was remanded in police custody until next Wednesday.