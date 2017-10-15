17-year-old pupil allegedly raped at school in Pretoria

The Gauteng Education Department is investigating an alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl by a guard at a school in Pretoria.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced this on Sunday during a meeting with parents and concerned parties at a primary school in Soweto where 87 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a guard at the school.

Lesufi said the incident in Pretoria was reported to him after allegations of the school in Soweto surfaced.

Lesufi said the incident was investigated and a preliminary report was compiled over the weekend. It found the guard had attended a matric dance at the school.

“We want to know why the patroller was invited to that matric dance. The person that took that decision to bring the patroller there must account. We can’t allow somebody who is not a student to come into a matric dance and then engage in that activity.”

According to Lesufi the guard was caught in the act by the teachers. Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident happened on September 30.

“Teachers were woken‚ because something was happening. When they went there‚ they found the security guard on top of the learner.”

Lesufi did not divulge further details about the incident.