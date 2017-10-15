South Africa

17-year-old pupil allegedly raped at school in Pretoria

15 October 2017 - 12:49 By Nico Gous
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi outside the Curro Roodeplaat School on June 18, 2015 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi outside the Curro Roodeplaat School on June 18, 2015 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem

The Gauteng Education Department is investigating an alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl by a guard at a school in Pretoria.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced this on Sunday during a meeting with parents and concerned parties at a primary school in Soweto where 87 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a guard at the school.

Lesufi said the incident in Pretoria was reported to him after allegations of the school in Soweto surfaced.

Lesufi said the incident was investigated and a preliminary report was compiled over the weekend. It found the guard had attended a matric dance at the school.

“We want to know why the patroller was invited to that matric dance. The person that took that decision to bring the patroller there must account. We can’t allow somebody who is not a student to come into a matric dance and then engage in that activity.”

According to Lesufi the guard was caught in the act by the teachers. Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident happened on September 30.

“Teachers were woken‚ because something was happening. When they went there‚ they found the security guard on top of the learner.”

Lesufi did not divulge further details about the incident.

READ MORE

SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: For far too many, leaving school leads nowhere

The end of the year is rushing towards us. In just over a week hundreds of thousands of matrics will sit down to begin their final school exams. For ...
Business
14 hours ago

Maritzburg College faces backlash over disciplinary action

One of the country's elite public schools‚ Maritzburg College‚ is facing a PR nightmare after it instituted charges against three matriculants who ...
News
3 hours ago

'Our children will suffer more with a black principal'

The Eldorado Park community was concerned that the “rotten” black teachers at Klipspruit West Secondary School would be at an advantage if a black ...
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sexual harassment probe extended to other schools in Soweto South Africa
  2. DASO wins SRC elections at UCT South Africa
  3. Discipline of top officials in Esidimeni saga put on hold South Africa
  4. 17-year-old pupil allegedly raped at school in Pretoria South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

TrendingSA - 10 Oct 2017
Krotoa Trailer
X