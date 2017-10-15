The disciplinary cases of two top Gauteng Health Department officials have been put on hold pending the finalisation of their appeal against the Health Ombudman's findings about the deaths of patients transferred from Life Esidimeni to unsuitable NGOs‚ according to DA Gauteng health spokesman Jack Bloom.

He said this had been revealed by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a written reply to his questions in the Gauteng Legislature.

The death toll as a result of the Gauteng health department’s decision to move Life Esidimeni patients to a number of unlicensed NGOs has been put at 141.

“Ramokgopa says that Dr Barney Selebano (Head of Department) and Dr Makgabo Manamela (Director: Mental Health) have been charged with seven and eight charges respectively‚ including Fraud‚ Misleading the Provincial Legislature and the Public‚ Gross Negligence‚ Gross Dereliction of Duties‚ Breaches of Laws‚ and Bringing the Department into Disrepute.