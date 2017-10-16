South Africa

NMU rape suspect’s case to be transferred to high court

16 October 2017 - 14:07 By Devon Koen
The Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University will be renamed the Nelson Mandela University.
The case against a man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University students will be transferred to the Port Elizabeth High Court.

The 29-year-old‚ who cannot be named because he has not yet pleaded‚ appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

His case was postponed to next Wednesday.

Prosecutor Rowen Yelani told the court the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided to transfer the case to the high court for trial.

The man is accused of raping two students‚ aged 25 and 30‚ in the computer labs on NMU Second Avenue campus before making off with computer equipment.

He was on parole for a previous conviction for robbery with aggravating circumstances and said during his previous court appearance that he intended to plead guilty to two provisional charges of rape.

In stark contrast to his previous appearance‚ the courtroom was quiet on Monday with only the media in attendance.

There were no protesting students outside the court building.

“The matter is postponed to October 25 for the accused to be served with indictment papers and for the matter to be transferred to the high court for trial‚” ruled Mashiyi.

The accused will remain in custody until then.

