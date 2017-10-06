South Africa

NMU rape suspect to plead guilty

06 October 2017 - 12:29 By Kathryn Kimberley
Nelson Mandela University. File photo.
The man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University students on Monday night‚ said he intended on pleading guilty to the charges.

HeraldLIVE reported that the 29-year-old appeared on Friday morning in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where it was revealed he has a previous conviction for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The man said he would also abandon his bid for bail.

He is due back in court on Monday.

