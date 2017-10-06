The man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University students on Monday night‚ said he intended on pleading guilty to the charges.

HeraldLIVE reported that the 29-year-old appeared on Friday morning in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where it was revealed he has a previous conviction for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The man said he would also abandon his bid for bail.

He is due back in court on Monday.