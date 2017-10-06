NMU rape suspect to plead guilty
06 October 2017 - 12:29
The man accused of raping two Nelson Mandela University students on Monday night‚ said he intended on pleading guilty to the charges.
HeraldLIVE reported that the 29-year-old appeared on Friday morning in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court‚ where it was revealed he has a previous conviction for robbery with aggravating circumstances.
The man said he would also abandon his bid for bail.
He is due back in court on Monday.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE