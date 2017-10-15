South Africa

DASO wins SRC elections at UCT

15 October 2017 - 12:54 By Timeslive
University of Cape Town. File photo
Image: UCT @UCTStudent via Twitter

Preliminary results of the SRC elections at the University of Cape Town (UCT) indicate a clean sweep by the Democratic Alliance Students Organization (DASO)‚ according to DA spokesperson Phumzile Van Damme.

She said all nine DASO candidates (the #DASO9) who contested the elections had been elected‚ which meant that DASO UCT had a majority of nine out of 15 seats.

At its first meeting‚ the SRC will elect a President‚ and the various office bearers.

Van Damme‚ who is also the DASO Western Cape Constituency Head‚ said the DASO movement continued to sweep across the country with DASO governing institutions in Gauteng‚ Western Cape‚ Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

“The #DASO9 ran a campaign which promised a student-centred UCT for all‚ where every student feels a sense of belonging‚ which has now been endorsed by the UCT student community.

“The #DASO9 also pledged that 50% of the SRC stipend paid to SRC members will be donated to a fund to assist financially excluded students. An estimated R100‚000 will be raised from this alone‚ bolstered by a vigorous fundraising campaign to provide financial support to financially excluded students‚” Van Damme said.

 

