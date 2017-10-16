Tributes pour in for Wits student who committed suicide

Tributes have poured in for a 19-year-old Wits University student who committed suicide at the weekend.

The student died after jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ on Saturday night.

Friends and fellow students took to social media to offer their condolences and expressed their shock.

Tsholoanang Junior Dibetle wrote on her Facebook wall: “Cuziie you left way too soon. A friend‚ family‚ Sister. A par above excellence‚ a royal queen.You will always be remembered by your deeds and awesome character.”

“Such a loving and sweet soul. But your will shall be done oh Lord‚” wrote Precious Nomusa Msweli.

Twitter user Solani Sibanda said he had witnessed the suicide.

“She died in front of me ... the people that were supposed to have saved her life‚ told her to jump off the balcony. Some of her fellow students at South Point‚ the Detective that was sent to negotiate made it worse in seconds and South Point management failed to simply save this student from killing herself. Now she is dead‚” his post reads.

“This girl gave us enough time to save her‚ but instead we encouraged the pressure she was fighting to take over. The whole matter was handled very poorly.”